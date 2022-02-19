Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Up 33.4% in January

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.