Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Up 33.4% in January

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $69.10.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
