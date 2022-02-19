Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Walmart has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

