SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of SJW opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SJW Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

