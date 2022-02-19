MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 9,399 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $24.53 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

