Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

