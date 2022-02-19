30,834 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.98 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

