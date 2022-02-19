MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,294,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,117,000 after buying an additional 480,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 737,881 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 368,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,714,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,620,000 after buying an additional 143,017 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

