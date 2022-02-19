CareDx (CDNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $38.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. CareDx has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -108.94 and a beta of 0.65.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CareDx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CareDx by 152.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

