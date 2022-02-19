National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Olin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of OLN opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

