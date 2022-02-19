YETI’s (YETI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 13.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 7.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

