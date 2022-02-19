Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.85.

ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

