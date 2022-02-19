Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $7.87 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEYUF. boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

