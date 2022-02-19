National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,265 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 29.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

