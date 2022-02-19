Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $13,372,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,383.26, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $212.23 and a one year high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, raised Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

