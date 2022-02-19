Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Several analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

