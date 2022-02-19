Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 935,460 shares of company stock worth $328,815,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $369.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

