Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

