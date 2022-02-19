United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
United Bancorp has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
United Bancorp stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
