United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

