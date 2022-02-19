American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

