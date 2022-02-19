Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $269,000 Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wix.com by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Wix.com by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $176.96.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

