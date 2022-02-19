2,237 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

