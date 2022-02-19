Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

