Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 636.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

FTDR stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

