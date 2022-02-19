Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 1,561.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,462 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of MultiPlan worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MultiPlan by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 888,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,760,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

MultiPlan stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

