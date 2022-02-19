Marshall Wace LLP Takes $4.91 Million Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Prothena as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Prothena by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.