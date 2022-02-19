Eaton Vance Management Has $5.17 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Wingstop worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 21.4% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 125,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average of $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.
In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
