Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 8,240 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

FXI opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

