Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT opened at $152.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.44. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $149.61 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.