Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.62.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

