Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 40,608 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $2,259,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

