Capital World Investors Purchases 3,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.