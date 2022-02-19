Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $100.81 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

