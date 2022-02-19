World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after buying an additional 227,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

