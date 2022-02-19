Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 582.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of Synaptics worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,618 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $218.53 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.