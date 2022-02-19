Short Interest in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Expands By 33.1%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 984,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $1,044,022. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.
IBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
