Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Expands By 27.0%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 811,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after buying an additional 2,091,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth about $7,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after buying an additional 219,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,513,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.