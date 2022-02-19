Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Expands By 27.0%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 811,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.28.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
