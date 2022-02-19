Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 6.4%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 197,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 401,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter. Ucommune International had a negative net margin of 59.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

