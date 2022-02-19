Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Stock Price Down 5%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 13,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.93 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

