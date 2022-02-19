Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Up 32.0% in January

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,053,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ISLE opened at $9.85 on Friday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.