Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.6%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €41.90 ($47.61) and last traded at €41.90 ($47.61). 445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.15 ($47.90).
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.15.
Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)
