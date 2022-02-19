Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.6%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €41.90 ($47.61) and last traded at €41.90 ($47.61). 445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.15 ($47.90).

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.15.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

