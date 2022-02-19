Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Up 2.5%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 8,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 10,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)
