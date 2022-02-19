Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Up 1%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.49. 336,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 158,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

