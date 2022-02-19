National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

