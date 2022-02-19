National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,439 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

