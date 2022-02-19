National Asset Management Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,495,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,389,000 after buying an additional 102,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $52.46 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.