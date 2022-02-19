National Asset Management Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $94.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

