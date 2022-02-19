Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $192.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.70.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,025 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

