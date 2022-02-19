WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $54.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

