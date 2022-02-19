Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

