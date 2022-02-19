Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $21.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,737.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

